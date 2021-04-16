CHICAGO (CBS)– A mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis left eight people dead and multiple injured overnight. Here’s what we know so far.
- Shots were fired at the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center Thursday night.
Officers arrived at the facility, located at 8951 Mirabel Road, after shots were fired inside and outside of the facility.
A person told police one victim was shot inside her car, outside of the facility.
- Eight people were fatally shot and multiple people were taken to local hospitals.
The eight people who were fatally shot were pronounced dead at the facility, police said. Police confirmed five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries related to the shooting.
One person is in critical condition. Two other victims were treated on the scene.
The victim’s names have not been released.
- The shooter took his own life at the scene.
The shooter has not been identified by police at this time, but officials confirmed the shooter killed himself. He is not included in the death toll of eight, CBS News reported.
This is a developing story. CBS 2 will provide updates as new information is available.