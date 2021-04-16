(CBS/AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Chicago-based Boeing alleges a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the January crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board.
The lawsuit, reported by the Seattle Times, was filed Thursday on behalf of 16 families of crash victims cites a list of previous incidents involving 737 autothrottle system malfunctions.
The lawsuit also says that history suggests the system should have been redesigned.
Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the loved ones of crash victims and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while it's helping in the crash investigation.
