CHICAGO (CBS) — A high ranking Cook County Sheriff’s Office official is no longer on the job after complaints that he initiated inappropriate and unsolicited sexual comments toward a colleague in 2013.
According to the CCSO, the department recently became aware of the complaints against Executive Officer Patrick Dwyer.
The office of professional review opened an investigation and concluded Dwyer violated office policy.
The sheriff’s office was going to terminate Dwyer’s employment, but he chose to resign on April 9, before the process could be completed, the office stated in a release.