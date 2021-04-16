CHICAGO (CBS)– At least 8 people were fatally shot at a FedEx Facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said officers responded to an active shooting incident after shots were fired at the Fedex Ground-Plainfield Operation Center, located at 8951 Mirabel Road.

The IMPD confirmed, in a press conference early Friday morning, the shooting took his own life at the scene.

Police said at least some of the shots were fired outside the facility. One man said his niece was sitting in her car when she was shot.

The eight people who were fatally shot were pronounced dead at the facility, police said. Police confirmed five people have been taken, or taken themselves, to local hospitals. Two other victims were treated on the scene and released.

One person is in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

FedEx confirmed officials are “fully cooperating” with the investigation” and released a statement on their website.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” FedEx officials said.

Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis #FedEx @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/RVd6CZPtcJ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

According to Indiana State Police, family members of FedEx employees should go to the Holiday Inn Express located at 8555 Stansted Drive. A victim’s assistance unit are available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3475.

CBS News has live updates on the shooting.

This is a developing story.