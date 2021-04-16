CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and has a new job opportunity for tractor trailer operators.
The U.S. Postal Service is now accepting applications for positions of Tractor Trailer Operators (TTO.) It pays $23.74 per hour.
Anyone interested can apply online by clicking here or going to http://www.usps.com/careers. The USPS is accepting applications from April 15 to April 19, 2021.
The positions are located at:
*Cardiss Collins Processing & Distribution Center, 433 W. Harrison St.
A CDL Class A is required from the state of Illinois. There is a mandatory minimum two years prior to driving history.
To be considered for the jobs, applicants need the following qualifications:
• Must be 18 years of age or High School graduate.
• Must be US Citizen or have permanent resident alien status.
• Must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical
assessment.
• Must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.
Applications have to be submitted online only by the closing date (April 19.)