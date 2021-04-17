CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,263 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional five confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 707,111 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,808, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 408 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

A total of 3,330,579 people in the state have been tested, up from 3,320,902 on Friday. A total of 9,420,805 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Schedule a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments are still available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is currently offering the Moderna vaccine, and the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccination, according to ISDH.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later in the month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Lake County:

East Chicago School Administration

1401 E. 144th St.

East Chicago, IN 46312

La Porte County:

La Porte Rural King

1340 St. Rd 2 West

LaPorte, IN 46350

A mobile clinic will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at:

Lake County:

Gary Flea Market

1900 W. 41st Ave.

Gary, IN 46408

Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20 through 24 at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

ISDH also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20 through 22 at the following locations:

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr.

Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St.

Logansport, IN 46947

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Bedford, IN 47421

Find other vaccination sites at https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of Saturday, 3,699,872 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,147,224 first doses and 1,552,648 individuals who are fully vaccinated.