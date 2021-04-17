By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're behind the wheel of a sensible Mustang. This is the Mustang with a smaller engine. It has the looks, but does it have the performance to back it up?
I rented a car.
They said, “Would you like to upgrade to a Mustang at no additional cost?”
Boy, was I excited. Then I found out it was an EcoBoost Mustang, and I was so amazed by the car!
The 2021 Ford EcoBoost Mustang is a ball to drive.
Can a 4 cylinder turbo boosted Mustang really be a Mustang? It’s not a Mustang GT, but this Ford EcoBoost mustang is a thrill to drive with power you can’t believe from a 4 cylinder engine.
With over 300 horsepower, this Mustang gallops to 60 in a hair over five seconds. It does it while sipping gas at a reasonable rate of 21 mpg in the city and 32 on the highway.
The Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a great test drive to take if you’re looking at a car like the Camaro, Challenger or any model of Mustang. The Ford Mustang EcoBoost starts at $28,000.