CHICAGO (CBS) — With vaccine supply continuing to rise, more than a quarter of the Illinois population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 2.5 times as many people have been fully vaccinated as have been infected with coronavirus so far in the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 160,014 doses of vaccine were administered statewide on Friday, bringing the total number of vaccinations so far to 7,939,304 since December. A total of 3,269,153 people have been fully vaccinated in Illinois, accounting for 25.66% of the population.
Meantime, the state reported 3,194 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 23 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,299,575 cases, including 21,653 deaths.
Although vaccinations are still rising, new cases and hospitalizations in April are still far surpassing those in March.
Illinois is averaging 3,234 new cases per day in April, up 103% from the first 17 days of March.
As of Friday night, a total of 2,160 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 496 in the ICU and 217 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 1,808 hospitalizations per day in April, up 56% from the first time period in March.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 4.1%, up 86% from one month ago, when it was 2.2%, though that rate has been relatively flat for the past week.