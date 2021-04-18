CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl is dead after being shot along with a 29-year-old man in Lawndale Sunday afternoon.
At 4:18 p.m., the man and the girl were in a vehicle near a parking lot in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, near Kedzie Avenue, when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The girl was struck multiple times to the body, and an on-scene police unit took her to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead.
The man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Four detectives were investigating.