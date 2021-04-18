CHICAGO (CBS) — A large crowd gathered late Sunday in the area where Chicago Police shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo 20 days ago.

It was the latest protest in response to the officer body cam video that was released this past Thursday. CBS 2’s Steven Graves headed to Little Village Sunday afternoon to talk to the organizers from Increase the Peace about their demands.

A crowd estimated to amount to at least 100 people gathered Sunday. They planned to walk around Adam’s neighborhood, near where an officer shot him dead in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue early on Monday, March 29.

Many people wearing white shirts and holding signs that say “Justice for Adam.”

RIGHT NOW: Large crowd at 24th & Sawyer where a march is expected to take place for #AdamToledo. Organizers say the purpose is to raise awareness for the need of investment & resources in minority communities. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/29g0figLzS — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) April 18, 2021

The rally started at 5 p.m. with cultural dances and people handing out flowers.

Organizers said the purpose is to remember Adam, and also to talk about the bigger need of demanding more resources for the Little Village community.

They do not want any more young people to end up in Adam’s situation or a victim of gun violence.

One 15-year-old told Graves she remains scared and wants to see solutions.

“I know people that go to the streets, you know – they don’t have a lot of stuff,” said Nadia Zuniga. “We don’t have a lot of stuff here.”

“I feel like if we had, you know, therapists and activists and positive people for my people in our communities, it would be a difference,” added Anahi Botello.

Organizers they suggest achieving these resources can be done by allocating police funds into community programs.

The protest remained peaceful late Sunday. Police were standing around and blocking off roads.