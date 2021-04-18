CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday morning brought a frost advisory for some Indiana counties in the Chicago area. This is one example of why Mother’s Day is usually considered a safe date to put plants in the ground.
The rest of the day will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s. There is also a very small chance to see a late-day isolated shower.
A change in weather comes after a cold front moves through Monday. It should generate a few afternoon showers. After a high on Monday in the mid 50s, Tuesday will top out only in the mid 40s with some rain and snow likely.
Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer, 62.
Sunday night: Clear, 43.
Monday: Mostly sunny, chance of afternoon rain. 56.