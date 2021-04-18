CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 1,041 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional seven confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 708,067 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,815, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 409 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
A total of 3,334,030 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, up from 3,330,579 on Saturday, and a total of 9,445,712 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Schedule a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments are available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which offers the Modern vaccine, and at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gar, which offers the Pfizer vaccine.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment Sunday until 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
An additional FEMA mobile unit administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate until 3 p.m. Sunday at:
Lake County:
Gary Flea Market
1900 W. 41st Ave.
Gary, IN 46408
Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:
Elkhart County:
Tolson Center
1320 Benham Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516
Kosciusko County:
Center Lake Pavilion
119 E. Canal St.
Warsaw, IN 46580
The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the following locations:
Whitley County:
First Church of God
1200 Depoy Dr.
Columbia City, IN 46725
Cass County:
Logansport Welcome Center
418 4th St.
Logansport, IN 46947
Lawrence County:
Bedford First Assembly of God
2601 27th St.
Bedford, IN 47421
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of Sunday, a total of 3,728,001 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, according to ISDH. This includes 2,160,842 first doses and 1,567,159 individuals who are fully vaccinated.