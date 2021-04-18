CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were injured in three shootings within a span of a few blocks in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday evening.
The first shooting happened at 6:39 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Huron Street. A 22-year-old man was standing on the block dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.READ MORE: 2 Killed Including 7-Year-Old Girl, 22 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
Just over half an hour later at 7:12 p.m., a man and woman were in a restaurant parking lot in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue, at Kedzie Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both.READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father Injured In Shooting At McDonald's Drive-Thru In Lawndale
A 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
Also at 7:12 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the street in the 600 block of North Spaulding Avenue when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cooler Temperatures, Chance Of Snow On Tuesday
Police said the shootings remained under investigation Sunday night and have not been connected at this time.