CHICAGO (CBS)– A drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood left a man dead and another man injured.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near Madison Street and Lavergne Avenue when someone drove by in a silver car and started shooting.
A man was shot in the chest and died.
Another man was also shot and is recovering now.
No arrests have been made.