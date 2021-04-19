DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin, Drive By Shooting, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood left a man dead and another man injured.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near Madison Street and Lavergne Avenue when someone drove by in a silver car and started shooting.

READ MORE: Chicago Enters Phase 2; Everyone 16 + Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine

A man was shot in the chest and died.

READ MORE: Fire In Sauk Village Leaves 1 Woman Dead, Firefighter Injured

Another man was also shot and is recovering now.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cool Day Monday; Snow Chances Ahead Tuesday

No arrests have been made.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff