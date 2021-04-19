CHICAGO (CBS)– Everyone 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Chicago.
The city is now in Phase 2 of vaccinations and United Center is one of at least 14 places you can try to book an appointment.
For those who are 16 or 17 years old, there’s extra challenge in booking an appointment.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Heath, anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian book vaccine appointments for them.
Also, Pfizer is the only vaccine that's been approved for 16 or 17 year olds.
The city is hoping entering Phase 2 Friday will increase the number of people getting vaccinated.
To date, more than 1 million Chicago residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
To date, more than 1 million Chicago residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.

That's nearly half of the city's adult population.
You can sign up for vaccine appointments in the city at zocdoc.com/vaccine. You can also call the city’s help line at 312-746-4835.