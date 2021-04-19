CHICAGO (CBS) — A wintry system will bring a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday.
Little to no accumulation is expected for most of the area, though some locations may pick up an inch or so on grassy and elevated surfaces.
A Freeze Watch is also in place for temperatures dropping near or below freezing Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.
On Monday night, a few rain showers are possible – especially in Indiana. The low is 36.
On Tuesday, look for rain mixed with or changing to snow. Some minor accumulation possible (less than half an inch) in the far south suburbs.
Northwest Indiana may see around 0.5 to 1 inch of slushy accumulation on grassy and elevated surface.
A few rain or snow showers may linger into Wednesday. No accumulation is expected.
Temperatures warm into the 50s through the weekend.