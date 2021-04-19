CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with helpful employment updates. If you’re on the hunt for a summer internship that pays top-dollar, Morning Insider Lauren Victory has details on which companies are shelling out the most money.

JP Morgan is paying $6,250 per month, Google is paying $7,129 per month, and NVIDIA is paying $8,811 a month; just some of the monthly salaries from Glassdoor’s list of the 25 highest-paying internships.

“There are hundreds of opportunities at these companies, and so they’re still hiring right now,” said Amanda Stansell, an economic data scientist at Glassdoor.

Stansell said, if there’s one silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that students can now apply to internships across the country without relocation hassles.

“A lot of these internship openings are fully remote. You have the opportunity to apply to one of these companies that you might not have considered, in Silicon Valley, or somewhere else across the country,” she said.

If you’re looking to rake in some serious cash this summer, Silicon Valley companies might top your list, because most of these high-paying internships are in the tech sector.

So how can you snag one of these summer jobs before they’re gone?

“Leverage your network. So think about family, friends, professors — people in your life that might be able to connect you with someone that could help you learn more about the industry that you want to go into,” Stansell said.

Even if you land a job at a top-dollar company, remember this:

“It’s important to negotiate your salary,” Stansell said.

Want the inside scoop? Hop on Glassdoor to see what previous interns made at the company you’re considering.

