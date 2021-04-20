LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract.
Gipson signed with the Bears last year after being released by Houston and started all 16 games, making 64 tackles and two interceptions.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: State Reports Lowest Average Infection Rate In Two Weeks, But Hospitalizations Still Rising
He has 25 interceptions over nine seasons with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville (2016-18), Houston (2019) and Chicago.
The Bears made the playoffs for the second time in three years despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. They got knocked out in a lopsided wild-card loss at New Orleans.
Back in 🔵 & 🟠.
Let’s get to work, Tashaun! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cBEbIam59sREAD MORE: University Of Chicago Resumes In Person Classes After COVID Outbreak
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 20, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MORE NEWS: Lawyers, Community Leaders Calling On Department Of Justice To Investigate Death Of Adam Toledo