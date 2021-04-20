CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials have updated Chicago’s emergency travel order, adding five states and Puerto Rico to the locations facing additional COVID-19 mitigations, while four other states — including Wisconsin and Iowa — have been removed from the list of travel restrictions.
North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have moved from the yellow to orange tier. Wisconsin, Nevada, Tennessee, and Iowa have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.
The Chicago Department of Public Health said, while Indiana is above the threshold to move to the orange tier, it will remain in the yellow tier for another cycle because it's close to the cut-off and cases are trending in the right direction. If Indiana's cases don't drop below the city's threshold over the next two weeks, Indiana will be moved to the orange tier when the city issues its next update on May 4.
(Border states listed in bold) Based on current data, effective Friday, the two tiers will include:
- 23 yellow states: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Iowa.
- 26 orange states, Puerto Rico and District of Columbia: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington
The guidance for each tier is:
- Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents.
- No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
- Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents
- 10-day quarantine OR negative test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
or
- Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms
-
