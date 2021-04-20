CHICAGO (CBS)–Wintry weather is on the way with cold temperatures, rain and snow in some areas.
Rain and snow is expected later Tuesday morning into the afternoon.READ MORE: South Side Couple Hoping For Refund After Paying $2,000 For Credit Repair, But Seeing No Change In Credit Score
Areas near Midway and Joliet can expect less than an inch of snow. Some southern areas near Northwest Indiana may see up to an inch of snow.
Northern areas can expect more showers.
READ MORE: Chicago Academy For The Arts Expands Limits Of Virtual Stage Theatre With Green Screens
A Freeze Warning goes into effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures may drop to the upper 20s and low 30s.
By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 50s and then to the 60s by Friday into the weekend.MORE NEWS: Gov. Pritzker Activates National Guard To Assist Chicago Police Ahead Of Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict