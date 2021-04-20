DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, Derek Chauvin, Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd, National Guard

CHICAGO (CBS)– Gov. JB Pritzker has activated 125 personnel from the Illinois National Guard to support the Chicago Police Department, in preparation for the public’s response to a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The city is preparing and businesses are getting ready too. Many downtown stores are boarded up.

Stores started boarding up windows because of last summer when the killing of George Floyd led to unrest in the city. The National Guard was called in then as well.

Just like last year Pritzker says the National Guard’s role will be limited. This means helping manage street closures, and they will not interfere with peaceful protestors.

Chicago police are preparing for unrest with extra patrols around the city. Officers’ days off are cancelled for key force members.

The governor is also directing Illinois State Police to support the police department with additional troops.

The Chicago Office Of Emergency Management is also monitoring the situation and already has several measures in place  to protect people and critical businesses.