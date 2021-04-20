CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County Health is releasing approximately 10,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Tuesday at noon.
The appointments will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone age 16 and up. The city is now in Phase 2 of vaccinations.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Heath, anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian book vaccine appointments for them. Also, Pfizer is the only vaccine that's been approved for 16- or 17-year-olds.
You can sign up for vaccine appointments in the city at zocdoc.com/vaccine. You can also call the city’s help line at 312-746-4835.