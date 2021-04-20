CHICAGO (CBS) — The average COVID-19 case positivity rate in Illinois is below 4% for the first time in two weeks, but coronavirus hospitalizations remain at their highest levels in more than two months. The state also has now received more than 10 million doses of vaccine since December.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as nine more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,306,787 cases, including 21,694 deaths.

Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 3,056 new cases per day, down 10% from one week earlier. But new cases are still up month-to-month, with Illinois averaging 3,110 new cases per day so far in April, up 84% from the same time period in March.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is down to 3.8%, the lowest it’s been since April 5, and the first time it’s been below 4% since April 6. One week ago, the case positivity rate was 4.3%, and one month ago it was 2.6%.

As of Monday night, a total of 2,288 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 522 in the ICU and 223 on ventilators. It’s the most overall hospitalizations statewide since Feb. 4.

Illinois is averaging 2,139 hospitalizations per day over the past week, up 15% from one week ago. So far in April, Illinois is averaging 1,872 hospitalizations per day, up 62% over the same time period in March.

Meantime, Illinois has received a total of 10,162,155 doses of vaccines since December, and a total of 8,201,830 doses have been administered statewide. Illinois is averaging 122,531 doses administered per day over the past week.

A total of 3,416,113 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Monday night, accounting for 26.81% of the population.