CHICAGO (CBS) — In a few hours, you could be riding on a brand-new Chicago Transit Authority train during your morning commute.
The CTA said its first 7000-series car officially runs on the Blue Line on Wednesday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Freezing Overnight
The cars are expected to feature new seats with more leg room, and LCD screens on the walls near the doors displaying surveillance images of riders to discourage crime.READ MORE: Emmett Till's Cousin Reacts To Conviction Of Derek Chauvin And Today's State Of Racial Justice; George Floyd's Brother Said Till Was 'The First George Floyd'
The trains have taken years to build. In 2019, the CBS 2 Morning Insiders toured the Hegewisch neighborhood factory where the rail cars were being assembled.MORE NEWS: Rev. Jesse Jackson After Chauvin Verdict: 'We Must Learn To Live Together As Brothers And Sisters And Not Die Apart'