CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago lifted its stay at home directive this morning for all students.
In-person classes will resume on Thursday.
The University of Chicago made all classes remote after an outbreak on campus. Most of the initial cases were among students living on campus. But there were enough off-campus cases for everyone to switch to remote classes as a precaution.
It isn’t just college campuses dealing with COVID outbreaks.
Hinsdale District 86 is now at it's highest number of positive cases since January. So far, 18 cases have been reported. Now 155 students and staff are in quarantine and 55 students in Hinsdale District 181 are quarantined because of close contact.
There are 28 positive cases in the Geneva School District with 235 who are now quarantining.