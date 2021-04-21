CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a carjacking in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
According to police, a 46-year-old woman was putting gas in her car, in the 4400 block of South Ashland Avenue after midnight, when two male offenders pulled up next to her.
Police said the one of the offenders pointed a gun at he woman and told her to lay down on the ground. The other offender got into the woman’s car and drove off.
One of the offenders, a 16-year-old boy, was later located by police and taken into custody.