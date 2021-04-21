DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Burnside

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a home in the Burnside neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 33-year-old man fell asleep while driving a Dodge Charger. He struck the fence and stairs of a residence in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street just before 2 a.m.

Police said there was no structural damage to the residence.

The driver was taken to Roseland Hospital where he refused medical treatment.

Citations are pending, police confirmed.

