CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a home in the Burnside neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the 33-year-old man fell asleep while driving a Dodge Charger. He struck the fence and stairs of a residence in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street just before 2 a.m.
Police said there was no structural damage to the residence.
The driver was taken to Roseland Hospital where he refused medical treatment.
Citations are pending, police confirmed.