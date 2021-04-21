CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago has warned St. Sabina leaders to stop pressuring the people connected to the investigation of the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

In a letter, Blaise Cardinal Cupich wrote: “Once again this week, there was an organized effort through the St. Sabina website to employ inappropriate and intimidating tactics to put pressure on the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Independent Review Board.”

Cupich said if the tactics do not stop, he will move the case to another diocese and everything will start anew.

Pfleger is accused of sexually abusing three boys and young men more than 40 years ago.

Both of Pfleger’s original accusers – two brothers – shared their story exclusively with CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov. They told her they could no longer keep their secret.

The brothers who made the earlier accusations say they were each around 12 or 13 when the sexual abuse started 40 years ago. Both said Pfleger’s prominent standing in his community kept them speaking out until now.

A third man last month said he was 18 when an alleged incident with Pfleger occurred, but he said he came forward after hearing the brothers’ claims.

In a March letter, Pfleger complained that the investigation had been going on for more than two months, during which a separate investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has already wrapped up, and during which neither he nor the St. Sabina community has received much information about the Archdiocese investigation or why it is taking so long. He placed the word “investigation” in quotation marks when referring to the probe by the Archdiocese.

Pfleger wrote that he is innocent of the allegations against him and believes that the Review Board and the Cardinal will conclude that the allegations are unfounded and restore him to ministry and St. Sabina.