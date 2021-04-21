CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re a Chicago Public Schools teacher, the school board wants to know your vaccination status, right now.
Employees of CPS are not required to get the coronavirus vaccine, but they are required to report whether they have received it or not.READ MORE: Full Interview: Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till's Cousin, On The Derek Chauvin Conviction And Racial Justice
The Chicago Board of Education passed a rule requiring employees to report their vaccination status. Emails went out on Wednesday, asking employees to comply.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Freeze Warning Midnight-9 a.m.
Meanwhile, students may return to the classroom full-time in the fall. On Monday, thousands of high schoolers returned to school on a hybrid schedule.
It was the first time in almost 400 days.MORE NEWS: North Park University Plans To Reopen Campus Fully In Fall 2021
CPS says kids will be able to choose remote learning if they do not want to go back into school buildings in the fall.