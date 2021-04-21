CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police Department officer and sergeant were honored Wednesday morning.
Their faces can't be shown and their names can't be revealed because they work undercover in narcotics.
They lead the arrest of a known felon, who at one point, pulled a gun on them.
"They refrained from using justified deadly force by continuously giving directions, attempting to control the target's hands, gain control of the offender's firearm shows their high level of professionalism," said Joe Salemme of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said the two were about to make a controlled drug buy as part of an ongoing investigation when they spotted a man wanted on heroin and gun charges.