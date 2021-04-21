DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Forecast, rain, Snow, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead, but a big warmup is on the way.

A cold morning with temps in the 20s/30s. Rain and snow chances continue.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s with chances for rain and snow showers.

By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 50s and will reach the 60s by Friday. Temperatures in the 70s return early next week!

