CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead, but a big warmup is on the way.
A cold morning with temps in the 20s/30s. Rain and snow chances continue.READ MORE: Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes Into Residence In Burnside
READ MORE: Police Shoot Teenage Girl To Death In Ohio And Release Bodycam Video
Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s with chances for rain and snow showers.MORE NEWS: Chicago's City Council Will Meet In-Person Wednesday For First Time In Over A Year
By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 50s and will reach the 60s by Friday. Temperatures in the 70s return early next week!