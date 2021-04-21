CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered snow/rain/graupel showers will persist through early Wednesday evening.
Look for clearing skies overnight with areas of frost.
A Freeze Warning in effect midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Stalled Debate Over Civilian Oversight Of CPD Leads To Tense Exchange Between Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez
The lows for Wednesday night drop to the 20s inland and the lower 30s in the city.
The sun returns Thursday with milder temperatures to close out the workweek.
On Friday, it will be cloudy with stray afternoon showers and a high of 59.