SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — The jousting returns on Thursday night.
Medieval Times' Chicago area castle at 2001 N. Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg will be reopening Thursday, bringing dozens of jobs.
The jobs include bartenders, squires, and food servers. There are full- and part-time openings. More information is available here.
It is all part of Phase 4 reopening guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic – allowing indoor performing arts venues to open.
They may operate at 25 percent capacity.
Medieval Times has provided a breakdown of what to expect in terms of social distancing and other mitigations for visitors.
The first Medieval Times dinner theater opened in 1983. The Schaumburg castle has been in operation since 1991.
