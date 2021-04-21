CHICAGO (CBS)– Several suburban high schools are dealing with a spike in covid cases with hundreds of students now in quarantine.
Naperville District 203, had more than 700 students self-isolating late week with 25 students testing positive for COVID-19.
Oswego East High School paused in-person learning until May, after 15 students tested positive and more than 300 had to quarantine.
And at John Hersey high school in Arlington Heights, 12 students have active infections and 155 students are in a required quarantine.