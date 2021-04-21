CHICAGO (CBS) — North Park University announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen its campus fully beginning in the fall of 2021.
After having operated on a hybrid model since the current school year began in the fall of 2020, North Park said it plans to reopen in-person classes and services, student housing, intercollegiate athletics, and student activities when the 2021-2022 school year begins.
North Park — located in the Northwest Side neighborhood of the same name — noted that since the coronavirus pandemic begin, its Pandemic Response Team has been using a tiered approach when it comes to decisions about tightening or loosening mitigation measures. Throughout the school year, the university has used a combination of in-person, remote, and hybrid learning.
In January, North Park partnered with SHIELD Illinois for a COVID-19 surveillance program to test about 10 to 20 percent of faculty, staff, and students – including those at high risk due to close contact such as participants in athletics, music, art, and theatre.
The university will continue observing current wellness protocols alongside trends such as vaccination. The university's Pandemic Response Team will watch for changing circumstances and modify campus life as needed.
North Park will also continue online learning and teaching after the campus is open.