CHICAGO (CBS) — The pastor of Christ the King Parish in Beverly has been asked to step aside amid allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor decades ago.
Blaise Cardinal Cupich issued a letter to members of the Christ the King Parish, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., and its school about the Rev. Lawrence Sullivan. Cupich wrote that the Archdiocese of Chicago's Office of Child Abuse Investigations and Review learned of a report that Sullivan sexually assaulted a minor 36 years ago when he was 18.
Cupich has asked Sullivan to step aside while the allegation is investigated, emphasizing that the allegation has not been proven true or false and guilt or innocence should not be assumed.
The Rev. James Mazydlo, pastor of St. Walter Parish, will serve as the temporary administrator for Christ the King.
The allegation against Sullivan was also reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office as per policy.