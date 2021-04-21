DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Uber is reminding riders that masks are are still required during trips.

The company has sent drivers mask enforcement tips to ensure their safety during rides. Uber is giving drivers the following instructions:

  • Keep doors locked until the driver has verified the rider is wearing a mask.
  • Do not start the trip until the rider has a mask on.
  • Use the “no face cover or mask” cancellation for any riders not wearing a mask.

Uber recommends drivers remind riders about the mask policy or ask riders refusing to wear masks to get out of the vehicle at a safe location.

