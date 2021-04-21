CHICAGO (CBS) — Having no luck booking a COVID shot appointment? You can now go to one of two pilot walk-in sites.

A pilot program in Cook County is allowing walk-in COVID shot appointments at two existing mass vaccination sites in Matteson and Tinley Park.

Cook County Health said walk ins can start getting their shots on Wednesday through Saturday.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, April 24 for both walk-ins and people with appointments.

The Tinley Park location is at 18451 Convention Center Drive. It has a supply of the Moderna vaccine. The Matteson location is at 4647 Promenade Way. It will have a supply of Pfizer vaccine.

According to Cook County Health, individuals or groups who walk into the Matteson or Tinley Park site can show up with photo ID and register onsite. They will not be asked for their insurance information, immigration status or to pay.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17 year olds. Cook County Health added “as such, it is important for these individuals to walk-in to Matteson or make an appointment at another Pfizer site.”

People age 16 and 17 must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

“Cook County Health is vaccinating between 13,000 and 14,000 people every day. We have spent the last several months standing up vaccination sites, big and small, permanent and pop-up, and have done a great job getting those who knew they wanted the shot vaccinated,” said Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health.

Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

“Nearly 40 percent of eligible Cook County residents have received at least one shot. We are proud of all we have accomplished so far and will not rest until we ensure that all residents have had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “We all know that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and those groups are also most hesitant to get the vaccine. It is critical that we remove any and all barriers to vaccination.”