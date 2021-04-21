CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hurt when a construction bolt fell from a Chicago work site in the River North neighborhood.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of W. Wolf Point Plaza at approximately 8:28 a.m.
According to CPD, the woman was walking her dogs near a construction site “when she felt something hit her head and realized she was bleeding.”
She found a large metal bolt with a heavy screw had hit her head. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital. She was “coherent and able to speak” but her condition is unknown.