The Indiana Department of Health announced 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A total of 711,787 known Indiana residents have contracted COVID-19, according to the state’s dashboard.READ MORE: All City-Run Mass Vaccination Sites In Chicago To Open For Walk-Ins Starting Friday As Supply Catches Up To Demand
There are an additional 408 probable deaths due to complications of the virus. This brings the state total of COVID-19 deaths to 12,844.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: New Coronavirus Cases Down Over The Past Week, But Hospitalizations Still Climbing
All Indiana residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and can schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.MORE NEWS: Over 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic