CHICAGO (CBS) — A car with two children inside – one of them a baby – was stolen in the southwesterly section of the Lakeview community on Thursday.
At 8:10 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was delivering food to a home in the 1300 block of West Wolfram Street, just east of Southport Avenue, when someone got in her Honda CR-V and drove off west on Wolfram Street with a 12-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl inside, police said.
The suspect stopped and let the children out of the car two blocks west on Wolfram Street closer to Ashland Avenue, and then drove off, police said.
The car, described in dispatch reports as a white 2020 Honda CR-V, was later found at 47th and Dearborn streets on the city’s South Side.
Police said the thieves collided with another vehicle there, and that vehicle in turn struck a bus shelter.
No one was injured. The thieves got away.