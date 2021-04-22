CHICAGO (CBS) — Fore the first time since Chicago rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine, the city’s top doctor, Dr. Allison Arwady, says there is an ample supply for everyone.
This comes even though the Johnson & Johnson shot has been removed from distribution.
"The good news, and I really want people to hear this, is if you want a vaccine in Chicago, you can absolutely get one. You can get one today," Arwady said.
As a result, all sites operated by the City of Chicago, including the United Center, will begin accepting walk-ins Friday — no appointments necessary.
The shots are available to anyone 16 and older. However, teens under 18 need a parent or guardian.