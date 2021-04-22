CHICAGO (CBS)– There may be a cold start to the day, but temperatures are climbing.
Thursday’s temperatures will be near 56 degrees with lots of sunshine later in the day.
By Friday temperatures will be close to 60 degrees and continue into the weekend. The 70s return next week.