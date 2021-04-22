DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!

By Ed Curran
Chicago, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– There may be a cold start to the day, but temperatures are climbing.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m.

Thursday’s temperatures will be near 56 degrees with lots of sunshine later in the day.

By Friday temperatures will be close to 60 degrees and continue into the weekend. The 70s return next week.