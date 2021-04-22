CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure kept the skies clear Thursday afternoon, and that will be the trend heading into the night.
The low for Thursday night is 42.
Our next weather maker will move in tonight bringing clouds by morning.
It seems that the dry air we have in place will hold off shower chances until late afternoon Friday.
The best chance for showers is with sunset and into the night Friday. Rain lingers into Saturday.
The high for Friday is 59, Saturday 57. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 53.