CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 4-3 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Kris Bryant had two hits and two RBIs and Willson Contreras also drove in a run as Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.

Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Díaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th.

Javier Báez, who made the last out in the ninth, started the 10th on second. Díaz (1-1) hit Matt Duffy with the first pitch to put two runners on, and David Bote sacrificed them to second and third. Pinch-hitter Eric Sogard was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Heyward then hit for Winkler and hit a sharp grounder into right field.

Winkler (1-0) walked consecutive batters to load the bases with one out in the 10th, but he got Dominic Smith to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Cubs jumped on top with a three-run third. Contreras had an RBI single off the leg of starter Joey Lucchesi and Bryant added a two-run double.

Alonso’s two-run blast in the fourth trimmed the lead to 3-2. Michael Conforto nearly went back-to-back, but his drive to center hit off the top of the basket, and he settled for a double.

The Mets tied in the seventh on a pinch-hit double by J.D. Davis, scoring Jonathan Villar from first base.

Sean Reid-Foley relieved Lucchesi with three perfect innings, striking out four, and the Mets bullpen held Chicago to two hits and no runs over six innings before the 10th.

DAVIS SITS

Following his defensive struggles in the first two games of the series, Davis didn’t play the field in the finale. Luis Guillorme started at third and made a diving stop on his first chance to rob Ian Happ of a single. Manager Luis Rojas, though, said that Davis will be back in the lineup at third base on Friday night.

“I think he had a good camp defensively, so why give up on him at this point of the season when he’s put so much work in and we’ve seen results in his defense at third?” Rojas said.

DERBY BOUND

Alonso, who won the last Home Run Derby in 2019, said he wants to participate in this year’s event at Coors Field in Denver. “I’m all in, I’m ready,” he said. “If I get invited, I’d love to do it … defend my title.”

ROSTER MOVES

Cubs LF Joc Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with left wrist tendinitis. INF Nico Hoerner was recalled from the team’s alternate site to fill the roster spot.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Mets optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to the alternate site and recalled Reid-Foley.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: CF Brandon Nimmo (stiff right hip) didn’t start for a second straight game. He pinch hit in the fourth with runners on first and second and struck out.

UP NEXT

Mets: After being pushed back a day, ace Jacob deGrom (1-1, 0.45 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game home series against Washington on Friday night. RHP Erick Fedde (1-1, 5.56) goes for the Nationals.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game home series against Milwaukee on Friday looking to bounce back after giving up seven runs and four homers in the first inning last week against Atlanta. LHP Brett Anderson starts for the Brewers.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)