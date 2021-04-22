CHICAGO (CBS) — A man fired shots at police from a passing vehicle in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday night.
At 9:30 p.m., two officers were sitting in an unmarked Chicago Police vehicle in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue when a man fired shots from a passing gray Chrysler, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Best Rain Friday Night
The shots struck the police car door and shattered the glass at a Chicago Transit Authority bus shelter, police said.READ MORE: Getting Hosed: A Look At The Universe Of Chicago Water, And Its Sometimes-Sordid History, This Earth Day
Officers saw the offending vehicle headed south on Damen Avenue, at which point two men bailed and ran off, police said. One was arrested and taken to Area One Police Headquarters, while the other was still being sought Thursday night, police said.MORE NEWS: Shuttered By Pandemic Last Summer, Guthrie's Tavern In Wrigleyville Has New Owner And Will Be Reopening
A gun was recovered in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue more than a mile away. The officers were not injured and did not fire any shots themselves.