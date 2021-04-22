DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CSB)– A Mariano’s in west suburban Aurora is apologizing to customers who were mistakenly given the wrong COVID-19 vaccine at the store’s pharmacy.

A small number of people who had received the Moderna vaccine for their first dose were accidentally given the Pfizer vaccine for round two.

No one has complained of adverse effects and parent company Kroger has reported the incidents to the CDC and the Illinois Department of Health.

Mariano’s is thanking the customers for their understanding and says it’s investigating to make sure nothing like this happens again.

