CHICAGO (CBS) — State lawmakers have introduced new legislation to increase racial equity in the cannabis industry.
Earlier this week CBS 2 reported on how minority owners have been denied licenses to open dispensaries.
Now state representative LaShawn Ford has introduced an amendment that will create more than 100 new pot shop licenses and change the rules, so that people of color have a fair shot at winning them in a lottery process.
Illinois has passed one billion dollars in total sales of recreational marijuana since it became legal in 2019.