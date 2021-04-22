CHICAGO (CBS) — A toddler was killed Tuesday evening, when he ran into the driveway as his father was backing his truck out and accidentally ran over the boy in unincorporated Barrington.
Sebastian Kusnir was standing outside with his mother and siblings around Tuesday afternoon in the 25600 block of West Drake Road, when his father got into his Chevrolet pickup truck, which was parked in the driveway, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office and Lake County Coroner's office.
The toddler was standing about 50 feet away from the truck when his dad got in, but as his father was backing down the driveway, Sebastian ran toward the pickup, and nobody noticed.
As the father was turning the pickup truck to pull forward out of the driveway, one of the front tires ran over Sebastian.
His mom and dad put him in the pickup truck and rushed Sebastian to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy on Wednesday determined Sebastian died of multiple blunt force injuries.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office was investigating, but authorities said it “appears to be a tragic accident.”