CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are investigating two fatal shooting incidents that took place about a mile from each other in the West Pullman neighborhood.
In the first incident, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 12200 block of Harvard Avenue, around 9:55 p.m., and found a 20-year-old man unresponsive on the front yard of a residence. Police said the man had gunshot wounds to the face and chest.
The man was taken to Roseland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody.
Then just after 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Indiana Avenue, police confirmed a woman was sitting by herself in a parked car when she was shot multiple times in the head and body.
The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Police have not confirmed if these shootings are connected.
This is a developing story.